Wyvern 1 August 18 2023

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander and CMSgt Javier Gonzalez, 31st MSG Senior Enlisted Leader, join us to discuss exercise Astro Knight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|08.18.2023
|08.18.2023 07:27
|Video Productions
|894301
|230818-F-JP321-7541
|DOD_109835931
|00:01:50
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
