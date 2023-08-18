Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 August 18 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander and CMSgt Javier Gonzalez, 31st MSG Senior Enlisted Leader, join us to discuss exercise Astro Knight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894301
    VIRIN: 230818-F-JP321-7541
    Filename: DOD_109835931
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    AFN Aviano Wyvern 1

