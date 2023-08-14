U.S. Army Soldiers of the HHC 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team take the Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) class to improve military intelligence and readiness, by providing mission-essential skills-based training through simulated scenarios involving civilians and soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 07:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894298
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-RL231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835922
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer 2023, by SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT