F-16 Burner Run

Members of the 510th FGS conducted a Burner Run on their F-16 Fighter Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2023. Burner Runs are a procedure used to test an aircraft’s ability to properly takeoff before a pilot takes it into the air. This mitigates any potential incidences with the aircraft and ensures the maintenance done is functioning properly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)