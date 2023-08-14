Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Burner Run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 510th FGS conducted a Burner Run on their F-16 Fighter Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2023. Burner Runs are a procedure used to test an aircraft’s ability to properly takeoff before a pilot takes it into the air. This mitigates any potential incidences with the aircraft and ensures the maintenance done is functioning properly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Burner Run, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16
    After burner
    maintenance procedures

