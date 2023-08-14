Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCENT G1 FWD Visits ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Cote and Spc. Rhema Eggleston

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of ARCENT G1 FWD visited the soldiers of ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment to serve as training aids for military dog team's readiness. Throughout U.S. Army Central, teams work together to accomplish the mission, this is one example of cross-organizational support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 06:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894290
    VIRIN: 230818-A-AB407-3119
    Filename: DOD_109835863
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, ARCENT G1 FWD Visits ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment, by SGT Christian Cote and SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    morale
    Kuwait
    Military Working Dog
    readiness
    dog
    Army
    US Army Central
    ASG
    ARCENT G1 FWD
    ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment

