ARCENT G1 FWD Visits ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment

U.S. Army Soldiers of ARCENT G1 FWD visited the soldiers of ASG Kuwait Military Working Dogs Attachment to serve as training aids for military dog team's readiness. Throughout U.S. Army Central, teams work together to accomplish the mission, this is one example of cross-organizational support.