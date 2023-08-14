TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 17, 2023) –Pacific Partnership 2023 Medical staff present mass casualty training to Phu Yen General Hospital staff at Phu Yen General Hospital. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 06:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894289
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-YN807-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835742
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Mass Casuality Training at Phu Yen General Hospital, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT