    Pacific Partnership 2023: Mass Casuality Training at Phu Yen General Hospital

    VIETNAM

    08.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 17, 2023) –Pacific Partnership 2023 Medical staff present mass casualty training to Phu Yen General Hospital staff at Phu Yen General Hospital. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 06:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894289
    VIRIN: 220818-N-YN807-2001
    Filename: DOD_109835742
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: VN

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Vietnam
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

