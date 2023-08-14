Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joseph Williams, Unaccompanied Housing Office Leading Petty Officer, speaks on the importance of living conditions and relations for Sailors onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 22:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894278
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-OH831-7396
|Filename:
|DOD_109835509
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Spotlight: CS1 Joseph Williams, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
