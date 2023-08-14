Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Spotlight: CS1 Joseph Williams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.18.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joseph Williams, Unaccompanied Housing Office Leading Petty Officer, speaks on the importance of living conditions and relations for Sailors onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 22:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894277
    VIRIN: 230818-N-OH831-7328
    Filename: DOD_109835508
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Spotlight: CS1 Joseph Williams, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barracks
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Unaccompanied Housing
    Living Standards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT