    Wolf Pack turns 75

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks, Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce and Senior Airman Karla Parra

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Wing, also known as the Wolf Pack, celebrates 75 years of service and excellence, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 18, 2023. The history of the 8th FW officially began August 18, 1948 when it was activated at Ashiya Airfield, Japan and transferred to Kunsan AB, ROK on September 6, 1974 where their powerful presence and readiness remains critical to maintaining peace and underwriting freedom on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce, Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks and Senior Airman Karla Parra)

