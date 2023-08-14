Wolf Pack turns 75

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Fighter Wing, also known as the Wolf Pack, celebrates 75 years of service and excellence, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 18, 2023. The history of the 8th FW officially began August 18, 1948 when it was activated at Ashiya Airfield, Japan and transferred to Kunsan AB, ROK on September 6, 1974 where their powerful presence and readiness remains critical to maintaining peace and underwriting freedom on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce, Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks and Senior Airman Karla Parra)