    ADSB Women's Equality Day Video

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Female leaders across the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade talk about leadership and the power of being a Paratrooper for Women's Equality Day on Fort Liberty, NC, August 26, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894269
    VIRIN: 230817-A-ID763-1576
    Filename: DOD_109835399
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    82nd Airborne Division
    Womens Equality Day
    407th BSB
    11th QM
    189th Bn

