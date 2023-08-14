U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators conduct refueling operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894265
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-VQ804-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835274
|Length:
|00:10:30
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations B-Roll package, by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT