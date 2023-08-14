Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations B-Roll package

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators conduct refueling operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894265
    VIRIN: 230724-F-VQ804-2001
    Filename: DOD_109835274
    Length: 00:10:30
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations B-Roll package, by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    18th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    SOCPAC
    Australian Army
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

