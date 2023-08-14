U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, senior senator from the State of Hawaii, visits the Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), Operation Ola Hou in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and recovery efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 17, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894251
|VIRIN:
|230817-Z-YU201-1039
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109835075
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
This work, [B-Roll] Senator Brian Schatz Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Recovery Efforts, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
