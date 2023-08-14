Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] Senator Brian Schatz Visits JTF-50 Command in Support of Maui Recovery Efforts

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, senior senator from the State of Hawaii, visits the Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), Operation Ola Hou in support of the Maui wildfire disaster and recovery efforts in Kihei, Maui, Aug. 17, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894251
    VIRIN: 230817-Z-YU201-1039
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109835075
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US 

    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

