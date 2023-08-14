OO-ALC Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell assumed command of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex during a change of command ceremony Aug. 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



As commander, Bell will lead a team of approximately 8,500 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, and a wide range of commodities, including landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, photonics equipment, training devices, software, electronics, avionics, instruments, hydraulics, power systems and other aerospace components.



Bell replaced Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, who is retiring.