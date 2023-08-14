Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell assumed command of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex during a change of command ceremony Aug. 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
As commander, Bell will lead a team of approximately 8,500 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, and a wide range of commodities, including landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, photonics equipment, training devices, software, electronics, avionics, instruments, hydraulics, power systems and other aerospace components.
Bell replaced Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, who is retiring.
|08.18.2023
|08.17.2023 18:14
|PSA
|894250
|230817-F-F3495-1001
|DOD_109835049
|01:03:34
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|2
|2
This work, OO-ALC Change of Command, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
