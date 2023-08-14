I MEF Commanding General Highlights Efforts of I MEF Information Group

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, highlights the efforts of I MEF Information Group during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California July 28, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Col. Kevin R. Root to Col. William V. Osborne.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|894241
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-M0315-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834912
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
