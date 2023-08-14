Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Commanding General Highlights Efforts of I MEF Information Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, highlights the efforts of I MEF Information Group during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California July 28, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Col. Kevin R. Root to Col. William V. Osborne.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894241
    VIRIN: 230728-M-M0315-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834912
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Commanding General Highlights Efforts of I MEF Information Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Change of Command
    I MIG
    George W. Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT