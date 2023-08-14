Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, brought their Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in support of a three-day field training exercise held by the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Columbus, Ohio, August 4, 2023. During domestic operations or disaster emergency relief missions, DRMKTs provide critically-needed support and meals to emergency responders and those impacted by natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894238
|VIRIN:
|230804-Z-UU033-4257
|Filename:
|DOD_109834863
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (B-roll), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
