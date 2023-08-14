Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (B-roll)

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, brought their Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in support of a three-day field training exercise held by the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Columbus, Ohio, August 4, 2023. During domestic operations or disaster emergency relief missions, DRMKTs provide critically-needed support and meals to emergency responders and those impacted by natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894238
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-UU033-4257
    Filename: DOD_109834863
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (B-roll), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    DRMKT

