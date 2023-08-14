Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Discover the deeply personal side of Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez in this touching short video, as he opens up about his profound love for family and the unwavering importance of being present for those who matter most. With a career marked by dedication to service, CMSgt Nuñez shares a heartfelt perspective on the delicate balance between military duty and cherishing precious family moments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894236
    VIRIN: 230817-D-KF771-4342
    Filename: DOD_109834852
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Family, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AFRC Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT