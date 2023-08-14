Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Discover the deeply personal side of Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez in this touching short video, as he opens up about his profound love for family and the unwavering importance of being present for those who matter most. With a career marked by dedication to service, CMSgt Nuñez shares a heartfelt perspective on the delicate balance between military duty and cherishing precious family moments.