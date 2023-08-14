Discover the deeply personal side of Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez in this touching short video, as he opens up about his profound love for family and the unwavering importance of being present for those who matter most. With a career marked by dedication to service, CMSgt Nuñez shares a heartfelt perspective on the delicate balance between military duty and cherishing precious family moments.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894236
|VIRIN:
|230817-D-KF771-4342
|Filename:
|DOD_109834852
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reserve Minute: Chief Nunez - Family, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT