    AFRC Command Chief: CMSgt Israel Nuñez

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Step into the remarkable journey of Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, a distinguished and dedicated leader whose unwavering commitment to service has left an indelible mark on the Air Force. In this captivating video, we delve into the life and accomplishments of CMSgt Nuñez, tracing his path from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the Air Force .

    Chief Master Sergeant Nuñez's story is a testament to the values of integrity, perseverance, and camaraderie that define the Air Force. As we showcase his achievements, you'll gain insight into the lessons he's learned along the way and the principles that have guided his leadership philosophy. Prepare to be inspired as we unveil the legacy of a leader who has left an indelible impact on both the Air Force and the lives he's touched.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894231
    VIRIN: 230817-D-KF771-3078
    Filename: DOD_109834791
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: GA, US

