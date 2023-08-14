Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise during a three-day field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4, 2023. The CBRN training ensured our Airmen could survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894217
|VIRIN:
|230804-Z-UU033-1671
|Filename:
|DOD_109834543
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBRN exercise (B-roll), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
