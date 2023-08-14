Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN exercise (B-roll)

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise during a three-day field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4, 2023. The CBRN training ensured our Airmen could survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894217
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-UU033-1671
    Filename: DOD_109834543
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN exercise (B-roll), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    CBRN
    Ohio Air National Guard

