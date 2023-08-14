Charlie West Flies Four-ship Super Hercules Formation

Four C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing take off from Maclaughin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, August 17, 2023. Aircrew spent the week training and operating aircraft in preparation for the September Fly Away Readiness Exercise - Validation (FLARE-V). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airmen 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|08.17.2023
|08.17.2023 15:26
|B-Roll
|894216
|230817-F-KF734-9905
|DOD_109834541
|00:02:25
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|1
|1
