A selection of exhibits from the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., Aug. 9, 2023. The Museum is the first comprehensive and truly national museum to capture, display and interpret over 245 years of Army history. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894214
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834522
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engraving Unveiling Ceremony to honor MOH Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
