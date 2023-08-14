Engraving Unveiling Ceremony to honor MOH Retired Army Col. Paris Davis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A selection of exhibits from the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., Aug. 9, 2023. The Museum is the first comprehensive and truly national museum to capture, display and interpret over 245 years of Army history. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)