    Engraving Unveiling Ceremony to honor MOH Retired Army Col. Paris Davis

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A selection of exhibits from the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., Aug. 9, 2023. The Museum is the first comprehensive and truly national museum to capture, display and interpret over 245 years of Army history. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894214
    VIRIN: 230817-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834522
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engraving Unveiling Ceremony to honor MOH Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Vietnam War
    National Museum

