    2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow teaser

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow will be held at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 16 - 17, 2024. This teaser video was released on the 60th Air Mobility Wing's social media channels and public website.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 14:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894206
    VIRIN: 230814-F-UO290-2001
    Filename: DOD_109834361
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow teaser, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    AMC
    No Bounds
    Heavies
    TrUSt Travis

