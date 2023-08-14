The 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow will be held at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 16 - 17, 2024. This teaser video was released on the 60th Air Mobility Wing's social media channels and public website.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 14:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|894206
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-UO290-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834361
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Wings Over Solano Airshow teaser, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT