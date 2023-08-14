Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children animation

The Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children is based on applicants’ financial needs and was established to assist children of Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years but must meet eligibility criteria and reapply each year.
The application cycle runs from Jan. 1 through April 1 of each year.
More at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/child/
