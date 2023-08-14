Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children animation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children is based on applicants’ financial needs and was established to assist children of Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years but must meet eligibility criteria and reapply each year.



The application cycle runs from Jan. 1 through April 1 of each year.



More at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/child/