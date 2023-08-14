Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    The Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program is a need-based scholarship program established to assist Army spouses in obtaining an undergraduate degree or similar professional certification. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years of full-time study or eight academic years of part-time study.

    More at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/spouse/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 14:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 894204
    VIRIN: 230202-A-DS387-1000
    Filename: DOD_109834359
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program animation, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shinseki
    scholarship
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Army spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT