Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program animation

The Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program is a need-based scholarship program established to assist Army spouses in obtaining an undergraduate degree or similar professional certification. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years of full-time study or eight academic years of part-time study.
More at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/spouse/
