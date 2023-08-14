Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH PHARMACY: What happens while you wait?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Have you ever wondered what happens while you’re waiting? The pharmacy team at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital wanted to give you a quick glimpse behind the scenes and share a little bit about what is involved with processing your prescriptions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 13:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894202
    VIRIN: 230817-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834297
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH PHARMACY: What happens while you wait?, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medication
    JRTC
    Prescriptions
    Pharmacy
    BJACH
    Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT