CTLT CDT Interview Xavier Muratalla

Welcome CDT Xavier Muratalla, currently enrolled at Texas A&M (WHOOP!) from Dallas, TX. He is currently participating in the Cadet Troop Leader Training Program (CTLT) with Alpha-Battery, 2-2 FA.
The CTLT track provides cadets the opportunity to experience leadership in Army Table of Organization and Equipment units over a three-to-four-week period. Cadets serve in lieutenant-level leadership positions in active-duty units.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894194
|VIRIN:
|230816-D-NU467-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834143
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
