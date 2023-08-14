CTLT CDT Interview Xavier Muratalla

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome CDT Xavier Muratalla, currently enrolled at Texas A&M (WHOOP!) from Dallas, TX. He is currently participating in the Cadet Troop Leader Training Program (CTLT) with Alpha-Battery, 2-2 FA.



The CTLT track provides cadets the opportunity to experience leadership in Army Table of Organization and Equipment units over a three-to-four-week period. Cadets serve in lieutenant-level leadership positions in active-duty units.