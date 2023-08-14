Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTLT CDT Interview Xavier Muratalla

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Welcome CDT Xavier Muratalla, currently enrolled at Texas A&M (WHOOP!) from Dallas, TX. He is currently participating in the Cadet Troop Leader Training Program (CTLT) with Alpha-Battery, 2-2 FA.

    The CTLT track provides cadets the opportunity to experience leadership in Army Table of Organization and Equipment units over a three-to-four-week period. Cadets serve in lieutenant-level leadership positions in active-duty units.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894194
    VIRIN: 230816-D-NU467-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834143
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

