Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct security and transportation operations following a jump for 2nd Brigade's Culminating Training Event (CTE) on Fort Liberty, NC, August 17, 2023. The CTE solidifies the Brigade's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894192
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-ID763-6997
|Filename:
|DOD_109834070
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 407th BSB and 2nd BCT CTE, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT