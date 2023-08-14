Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    407th BSB and 2nd BCT CTE

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct security and transportation operations following a jump for 2nd Brigade's Culminating Training Event (CTE) on Fort Liberty, NC, August 17, 2023. The CTE solidifies the Brigade's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894192
    VIRIN: 230817-A-ID763-6997
    Filename: DOD_109834070
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th BSB and 2nd BCT CTE, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    407th BSB
    82nd Airbore Division Sustainment Brigade

