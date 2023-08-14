Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60G Pavehawk Arrives to the National Museum of the USAF

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force welcomed an operational HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from Nellis Air Force Base to it's historic collection.

    "The aircraft that we're adding to our collection today, the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is a really significant aircraft in Air Force history, especially in it's recent history. This type of aircraft entered Air Force service in 1982 and it has served in combat search and rescue, personnel recovery, even humanitarian operations, ever since it entered service," said Doug Lantry, Historian at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

    This HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter led an April 2004 mission to rescue five U.S. Army soldiers whose helicopter crashed during a sandstorm near Kharbut, Iraq.

    Plans call for this aircraft to be placed on display in the Fall of 2023

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

