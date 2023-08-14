Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS Young Investigators Awards

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    On the final day of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Young Investigators received awards for their research presentations and their poster presentations. Awards were handed out by Dr. Terry Rauch.

    Award Winners include:
    Andrew Clark, PhD, Uniformed Services University of the Health Services
    Capt Zahari Tehopev, San Antonio, Texas
    Ian Stanley, University of Colorado School of Medicine

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894172
    VIRIN: 230817-O-XH734-1424
    Filename: DOD_109833821
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS Young Investigators Awards, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    young investigators program
    young investigators
    MHSRS 2023
    Terry Rauch

