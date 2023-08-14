On the final day of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Young Investigators received awards for their research presentations and their poster presentations. Awards were handed out by Dr. Terry Rauch.
Award Winners include:
Andrew Clark, PhD, Uniformed Services University of the Health Services
Capt Zahari Tehopev, San Antonio, Texas
Ian Stanley, University of Colorado School of Medicine
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894172
|VIRIN:
|230817-O-XH734-1424
|Filename:
|DOD_109833821
|Length:
|00:13:15
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS Young Investigators Awards, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
