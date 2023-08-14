MHSRS Young Investigators Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the final day of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Young Investigators received awards for their research presentations and their poster presentations. Awards were handed out by Dr. Terry Rauch.



Award Winners include:

Andrew Clark, PhD, Uniformed Services University of the Health Services

Capt Zahari Tehopev, San Antonio, Texas

Ian Stanley, University of Colorado School of Medicine