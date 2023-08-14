Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA B-Roll of a Small Business Administration and Disaster Recovery Center Open in Maui

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    B-Roll package of a Small Business Administration and Disaster Recovery Center open in Maui, HI to help survivors register in person for disaster assistance.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894168
    VIRIN: 230816-D-LW007-4280
    Filename: DOD_109833745
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: HI, US

    This work, FEMA B-Roll of a Small Business Administration and Disaster Recovery Center Open in Maui, by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii

    Disaster relief

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

    weeklyvideos
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Wildfires
    Disaster Assistance Center
    small business administration

