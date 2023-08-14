Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, August 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certified two Force Packages, composed of Soldiers and leadership who completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)