    Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Soldiers with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, August 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certified two Force Packages, composed of Soldiers and leadership who completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894167
    VIRIN: 230815-A-OI911-2003
    Filename: DOD_109833728
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

    TAGS

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

