Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

U.S. Soldiers with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, August 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certified two Force Packages, composed of Soldiers and leadership who completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|08.01.2023
|08.17.2023 11:29
|Video Productions
|894167
|230815-A-OI911-2003
|DOD_109833728
|00:04:14
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|1
|1
