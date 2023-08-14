U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage targets at an M17 pistol range at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894163
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-PS821-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109833445
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, M17 Range, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
