    AT4 Range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division fire an M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894162
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-PS821-1004
    Filename: DOD_109833443
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AT4 Range, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Rocket Launcher
    Readiness
    Anti-tank weapon
    1-110th Infantry

