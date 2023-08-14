Deputy Chief of Staff G9 visits USAG-RP (1080p B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff, speak about their visit to Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to survey the quality of life of Soldiers and their families stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)