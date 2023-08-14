Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Chief of Staff G9 visits USAG-RP (1080p without graphics)

    RP, GERMANY

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff, speak about their visit to Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to survey the quality of life of Soldiers and their families stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894151
    VIRIN: 230808-F-VM922-1004
    Filename: DOD_109833393
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Chief of Staff G9 visits USAG-RP (1080p without graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baumholder
    G9
    Deputy Chief of Staff
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG-RP

