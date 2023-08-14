A brief glimpse into the culture, cuisine and history of the Republic of Türkiye for Airmen newly assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing.
This work, Incirlik AB Newcomers' Video: Welcome To Türkiye, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
