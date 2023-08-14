Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik AB Newcomers' Video: Welcome To Türkiye

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A brief glimpse into the culture, cuisine and history of the Republic of Türkiye for Airmen newly assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 06:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894142
    VIRIN: 230808-F-XL819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109833144
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB Newcomers' Video: Welcome To Türkiye, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    Ready
    Reliable
    Responsive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT