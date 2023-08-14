Thracian Summer 2023: personnel and equipment drop b-roll

Members from the 435th Contingency Response Group airborne assessment team and airborne first-in security team go participate in personnel and equipment drops, Aug. 10, 2023, out of Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, teamed up with members of the Bulgarian air force during the Bulgarian air force-sponsored field training exercise Thracian Summer 2023, from Aug. 7-17, 2023 at Bezmer AB, Bulgaria; Cheshnegriovo Air Base, Bulgaria; and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894138
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-F3261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109833011
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BEZMER AIR BASE, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
