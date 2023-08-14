Thracian Summer 2023: simulated base attack training objective b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, team up with members of the Bulgarian air force during the Bulgarian air force-sponsored field training exercise Thracian Summer 2023 for a simulated base attack training, Aug. 10, 2023, at Cheshnegriovo Air Base, Bulgaria. The goal of the FTX is to enhance interoperability, and maintain joint readiness in a simulated rapid deployment consisting of multiple combat training objectives including heavy equipment and personnel airdrops, U.S. C-130J Super Hercules and Bulgarian C-27J Spartan interflies, and simulated mass casualty scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)