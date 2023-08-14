Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer 2023: simulated base attack training objective b-roll

    CHESHNEGRIOVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    08.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, team up with members of the Bulgarian air force during the Bulgarian air force-sponsored field training exercise Thracian Summer 2023 for a simulated base attack training, Aug. 10, 2023, at Cheshnegriovo Air Base, Bulgaria. The goal of the FTX is to enhance interoperability, and maintain joint readiness in a simulated rapid deployment consisting of multiple combat training objectives including heavy equipment and personnel airdrops, U.S. C-130J Super Hercules and Bulgarian C-27J Spartan interflies, and simulated mass casualty scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894137
    VIRIN: 230810-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832991
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: CHESHNEGRIOVO AIR BASE, BG

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO
    ReadyAF
    DeterAndDefend
    ThracianSummer

