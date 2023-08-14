Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 years of excellence: 51st FW Wing Staff Agencies

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies is the fifth part in a video series celebrating the 75th Birthday of the 51st FW at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2023. Consisting of 13 directorates, WSA has served and provided expertise in diverse fields such as communication, advising commanders, mission readiness and execution, security, taking care of people and more. WSA is an essential player in Osan's Fight Tonight mission with the readiness of the backbone of the FW in mind - the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:37
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    This work, 75 years of excellence: 51st FW Wing Staff Agencies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    legacy
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    75 years
    WSA
    wing staff agencies

