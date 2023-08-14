The 51st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies is the fifth part in a video series celebrating the 75th Birthday of the 51st FW at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2023. Consisting of 13 directorates, WSA has served and provided expertise in diverse fields such as communication, advising commanders, mission readiness and execution, security, taking care of people and more. WSA is an essential player in Osan's Fight Tonight mission with the readiness of the backbone of the FW in mind - the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 02:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894134
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-BG120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832935
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75 years of excellence: 51st FW Wing Staff Agencies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT