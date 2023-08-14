A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuates a 50-year-old male from the fishing vessel the Spirit of Adventure, approximately 93 miles west of San Diego, August 16, 2023. The man was reportedly suffering from heart-attack like symptoms, he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard Video B-roll)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894132
|VIRIN:
|230816-G-XX113-9827
|Filename:
|DOD_109832907
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
