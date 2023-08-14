Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Life at USAG Daegu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    What's an assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu like? Check it out here. Daegu, South Korea, is home to Camp Walker, Camp Henry, and other U.S. Army units outside the city.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 01:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894131
    VIRIN: 220815-A-ZZ999-8808
    Filename: DOD_109832901
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life at USAG Daegu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Daegu
    Camp Henry
    Camp Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT