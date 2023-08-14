U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commander U.S. Army Pacific Command, joins Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) in surveying the wildfire disaster and search and rescue efforts with first responders in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 15, 2023. Members of CJTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 22:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894129
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-CM098-9642
|Filename:
|DOD_109832815
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army Pacific Commander Visits Wildfire Devastation, by MSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
