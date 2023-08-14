Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Pacific Commander Visits Wildfire Devastation

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Rosales 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commander U.S. Army Pacific Command, joins Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) in surveying the wildfire disaster and search and rescue efforts with first responders in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 15, 2023. Members of CJTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 22:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894129
    VIRIN: 230815-F-CM098-9642
    Filename: DOD_109832815
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, US Army Pacific Commander Visits Wildfire Devastation, by MSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    Maui
    HawaiiWildfires23
    CJTF-50

