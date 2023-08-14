Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75 years of excellence: 51st MDG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Medical Group is the first in multi-video series celebrating the 75th Birthday of the 51st Fighter Wing. Osan’s Mustang Medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to Fight Tonight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894127
    VIRIN: 230731-F-EU152-9468
    Filename: DOD_109832811
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75 years of excellence: 51st MDG, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Anniversary
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Medical Group
    Team Osan
    Mustang Medics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT