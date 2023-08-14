The 51st Medical Group is the first in multi-video series celebrating the 75th Birthday of the 51st Fighter Wing. Osan’s Mustang Medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to Fight Tonight.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 02:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894127
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-EU152-9468
|Filename:
|DOD_109832811
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75 years of excellence: 51st MDG, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
