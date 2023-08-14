Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life of the 51st Medical Group

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Medical Group's mission is to maintain and ensure medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, Trusted Care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894122
    VIRIN: 230728-F-EU152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832730
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: 41, KR

    Osan
    Readiness
    51st Medical Group
    Team Osan
    51 MDG

