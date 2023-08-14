The 51st Medical Group's mission is to maintain and ensure medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, Trusted Care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894122
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-EU152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832730
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A day in the life of the 51st Medical Group, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT