World Scout Jamboree lodge on Camp Humphreys

Brad Valdyke, head of contingent for the 25th World Scout Jamboree, World Organization of the Scout Movement, talks about how the Republic of Korea hosts scouts on Camp Humphreys, ROK, Aug. 10, 2023. The event partnered with U.S. Forces Korea and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to lodge roughly 500 male and female international scouts, allowing the youth opportunities to explore the local area and interact with USFK service members, while lodging in a safe and sustained location on Humphreys. The 2023 jamboree amassed 43,000 scouts from approximately 168 countries across the globe in total for the overall event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)