    World Scout Jamboree lodge on Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    Brad Valdyke, head of contingent for the 25th World Scout Jamboree, World Organization of the Scout Movement, talks about how the Republic of Korea hosts scouts on Camp Humphreys, ROK, Aug. 10, 2023. The event partnered with U.S. Forces Korea and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to lodge roughly 500 male and female international scouts, allowing the youth opportunities to explore the local area and interact with USFK service members, while lodging in a safe and sustained location on Humphreys. The 2023 jamboree amassed 43,000 scouts from approximately 168 countries across the globe in total for the overall event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894120
    VIRIN: 230810-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832719
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Community Outreach

    Boy Scouts
    Outreach
    Jamboree
    Humphreys

