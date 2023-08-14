U.S. Army Garrison Japan is getting ready to re-launch the "Rising Sun" and
we're looking for hosts!
What is it? It's a quarterly video show to introduce our community to
Japanese events, activities, food, history, culture and more.
Interested in being an anchor and face of the show? We will be holding an
open call for any community member who is interested.
Those selected can expect to volunteer with us a couple of hours per
quarter.
The Rising Sun will highlight activities, customs, culture and history that
will be useful and entertaining during your tour in Japan. Our goal is to
familiarize our Soldiers, DA civilian and family members with our wonderful
host country!
To find out more about the Rising Sun or to watch previous episodes, search
for "Rising Sun" on Facebook.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 21:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|894119
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-MS361-4760
|Filename:
|DOD_109832718
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rising Sun Hosts Audition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT