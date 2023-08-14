Rising Sun Hosts Audition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan is getting ready to re-launch the "Rising Sun" and

we're looking for hosts!



What is it? It's a quarterly video show to introduce our community to

Japanese events, activities, food, history, culture and more.



Interested in being an anchor and face of the show? We will be holding an

open call for any community member who is interested.



Those selected can expect to volunteer with us a couple of hours per

quarter.





The Rising Sun will highlight activities, customs, culture and history that

will be useful and entertaining during your tour in Japan. Our goal is to

familiarize our Soldiers, DA civilian and family members with our wonderful

host country!



To find out more about the Rising Sun or to watch previous episodes, search

for "Rising Sun" on Facebook.