    Rising Sun Hosts Audition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan is getting ready to re-launch the "Rising Sun" and
    we're looking for hosts!

    What is it? It's a quarterly video show to introduce our community to
    Japanese events, activities, food, history, culture and more.

    Interested in being an anchor and face of the show? We will be holding an
    open call for any community member who is interested.

    Those selected can expect to volunteer with us a couple of hours per
    quarter.


    The Rising Sun will highlight activities, customs, culture and history that
    will be useful and entertaining during your tour in Japan. Our goal is to
    familiarize our Soldiers, DA civilian and family members with our wonderful
    host country!

    To find out more about the Rising Sun or to watch previous episodes, search
    for "Rising Sun" on Facebook.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894119
    VIRIN: 230816-A-MS361-4760
    Filename: DOD_109832718
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising Sun Hosts Audition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Rising Sun
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

