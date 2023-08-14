Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tip - Focusing an Optic

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Time for another #TrainingTuesday with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. This week, Sgt. Shane Butler with the Service Rifle Team talks about focusing an optic.

    #GoArmy

    marksmanship
    USAMU
    Training Tuesday
    rifle optic
    Shane Butler

