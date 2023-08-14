USAMU Training Tip - Focusing an Optic

Time for another #TrainingTuesday with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. This week, Sgt. Shane Butler with the Service Rifle Team talks about focusing an optic.
#GoArmy
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894118
|VIRIN:
|230816-M-ZG886-3247
|Filename:
|DOD_109832691
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
