    Pacific Partnership 2023 Physical Therapist Help Vietnamese Patients Recover

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) - U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Wolfe, a Pacific Partnership 2023 physical therapist, helps a Vietnamese citizen recovery after a knee replacement surgery during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 11. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)

    Pacific Partnership
    Navy Medicine
    Vietnam
    US Army
    US Navy
    18th Medical Command
    Medical Logistics
    Army Medicine
    AMMED
    Tuy Hoa
    PP23

