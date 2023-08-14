TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 11, 2023) - U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Wolfe, a Pacific Partnership 2023 physical therapist, helps a Vietnamese citizen recovery after a knee replacement surgery during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 11. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 22:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894117
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-XH946-1001
|PIN:
|7
|Filename:
|DOD_109832690
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TUY HOA, VN
|Hometown:
|TUY HOA, VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Physical Therapist Help Vietnamese Patients Recover, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT