    Soldier-Olympian Explains an Olympic Air Rifle

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    #DidYouKnow that 10m Air Rifle is an Olympic event? It is and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team has had Soldiers compete in this event at several Olympics.

    2020 Olympian Sgt. Sagen Maddalena explains the details of an air rifle in this #trainingtuesday.

    This U.S. Army Soldier is from Groveland, California and competed at the 2020 Olympics in 50m Smallbore, placing 5th.

    (Maddalena was promoted to the rank of Sergeant since the filming of this video.)

    #goarmy

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894115
    VIRIN: 230816-M-ZG886-2162
    Filename: DOD_109832684
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier-Olympian Explains an Olympic Air Rifle, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Olympics
    air rifle
    Training Tuesday
    Sagen Maddalena

