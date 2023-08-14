Soldier-Olympian Explains an Olympic Air Rifle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#DidYouKnow that 10m Air Rifle is an Olympic event? It is and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team has had Soldiers compete in this event at several Olympics.



2020 Olympian Sgt. Sagen Maddalena explains the details of an air rifle in this #trainingtuesday.



This U.S. Army Soldier is from Groveland, California and competed at the 2020 Olympics in 50m Smallbore, placing 5th.



(Maddalena was promoted to the rank of Sergeant since the filming of this video.)



#goarmy