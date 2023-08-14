Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Demolition of old senior leader homes

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    To deliver on its promise of providing exceptional service and comfortable housing for service members and their families, Balfour Beatty Communities has begun the first part of a multiphase development project at United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, in conjunction for Fort Hamilton Homes, in Brooklyn, New York.

    The new project, which kicked off in August 2023, with the demolitions of two existing senior leader homes in the community's Officers Row neighborhood, will be replaced with three brand new structures overlooking the bay and the Verrazano Bridge.

    The homes feature fiber cement board and brick exterior finishes to improve longevity, durability, and curb appeal. They also have architectural shingles, standing seam metal roofs, two-car garages, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a combination of engineered hardwood flooring, tile, and carpet for an upscale interior.

    As part of Balfour Beatty Communities' commitment to the Department of Defense's sustainability initiative, all materials from the demolition of the original homes will be recycled.

    The renovated homes are part of the company's continuous efforts to improve the quality of life for residents through exceptional service and comfortable housing. The multiphase development project at Fort Hamilton Family Homes will enhance the appearance and livability of the neighborhood for military families.

    Ground break for the new homes is expected to occur in September of 2023, with the homes expected to be completed in phases starting sometime in late 2024 and ending in 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894113
    VIRIN: 230808-A-MJ459-9956
    Filename: DOD_109832630
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Demolition of old senior leader homes, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality of Life
    New Construction
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Balfour Beatty Corp
    Military Residents

