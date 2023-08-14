Fort Hamilton Demolition of old senior leader homes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To deliver on its promise of providing exceptional service and comfortable housing for service members and their families, Balfour Beatty Communities has begun the first part of a multiphase development project at United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, in conjunction for Fort Hamilton Homes, in Brooklyn, New York.



The new project, which kicked off in August 2023, with the demolitions of two existing senior leader homes in the community's Officers Row neighborhood, will be replaced with three brand new structures overlooking the bay and the Verrazano Bridge.



The homes feature fiber cement board and brick exterior finishes to improve longevity, durability, and curb appeal. They also have architectural shingles, standing seam metal roofs, two-car garages, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a combination of engineered hardwood flooring, tile, and carpet for an upscale interior.



As part of Balfour Beatty Communities' commitment to the Department of Defense's sustainability initiative, all materials from the demolition of the original homes will be recycled.



The renovated homes are part of the company's continuous efforts to improve the quality of life for residents through exceptional service and comfortable housing. The multiphase development project at Fort Hamilton Family Homes will enhance the appearance and livability of the neighborhood for military families.



Ground break for the new homes is expected to occur in September of 2023, with the homes expected to be completed in phases starting sometime in late 2024 and ending in 2025.