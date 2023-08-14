What is the USAMU Instructor Training Group?

Learn about the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group.
The USAMU ITG consists of experienced noncommissioned officers who focus on training fundamentals to complex engagements, using lessoned learned from competition and combat experience to the Warfighter. The ITG conducts a tailored Mobile Training Team (MTT) to provide marksmanship instruction and generates a sustainable training plan for unit development.
TRAINING OUTCOMES/FOCUS:
Master Fundamental Marksmanship
•30 Percent Increase in Qualification Scores
•40 Percent Increase in Lethal Hit-Rate
•Increased Written Assessment Scores
•Develop Unit Marksmanship Instructors
•Develop Sustainable Unit Marksmanship Program
•Accommodate Unorthodox Training Needs
•Debunk Common Marksmanship Myths and Assumptions
Email usarmy.moore.usarec.mbx.meb-amu-itg@mail.mil or scan the QR code for the request forms.
