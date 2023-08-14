What is the USAMU Instructor Training Group?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group.



The USAMU ITG consists of experienced noncommissioned officers who focus on training fundamentals to complex engagements, using lessoned learned from competition and combat experience to the Warfighter. The ITG conducts a tailored Mobile Training Team (MTT) to provide marksmanship instruction and generates a sustainable training plan for unit development.



TRAINING OUTCOMES/FOCUS:





Master Fundamental Marksmanship

•30 Percent Increase in Qualification Scores

•40 Percent Increase in Lethal Hit-Rate

•Increased Written Assessment Scores

•Develop Unit Marksmanship Instructors

•Develop Sustainable Unit Marksmanship Program

•Accommodate Unorthodox Training Needs

•Debunk Common Marksmanship Myths and Assumptions



Email usarmy.moore.usarec.mbx.meb-amu-itg@mail.mil or scan the QR code for the request forms.