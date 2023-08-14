Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is the USAMU Instructor Training Group?

    08.16.2023

    The USAMU ITG consists of experienced noncommissioned officers who focus on training fundamentals to complex engagements, using lessoned learned from competition and combat experience to the Warfighter. The ITG conducts a tailored Mobile Training Team (MTT) to provide marksmanship instruction and generates a sustainable training plan for unit development.

    TRAINING OUTCOMES/FOCUS:


    Master Fundamental Marksmanship
    •30 Percent Increase in Qualification Scores
    •40 Percent Increase in Lethal Hit-Rate
    •Increased Written Assessment Scores
    •Develop Unit Marksmanship Instructors
    •Develop Sustainable Unit Marksmanship Program
    •Accommodate Unorthodox Training Needs
    •Debunk Common Marksmanship Myths and Assumptions

    Email usarmy.moore.usarec.mbx.meb-amu-itg@mail.mil or scan the QR code for the request forms.

