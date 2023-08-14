Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Roll: 910th ESC Bryan Army Airfield project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Horizontal Construction Engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company utilize various heavy equipment to level a field as part of their annual training near Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 13-16, 2023. Horizontal Construction Engineers operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for their fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894111
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_109832628
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: PALMER, AK, US
    Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll: 910th ESC Bryan Army Airfield project, by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Engineer
    Construction
    AKARNG
    910 ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT